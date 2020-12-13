Telangana High Court finds fault with RBI circular

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court directed the RBI to ensure that the clauses in master circular issued for detecting frauds in banking sector include the principles of natural justice in order to give an opportunity to the affected party/person to present their case.

The court directed the Joint Lenders Forum (JLF) to give an opportunity of hearing to the petitioner before taking a decision on the subject issue and to complete the exercise within three months, and that the subsequent exercise by Fraud Identification Committee (FIC) should be carried out within two months thereafter.

A division bench had recently allowed the petition filed by Rajesh Agarwal of BS company, whose loan account was declared as ‘fraud’ for failure to repay the amount to various banks, challenging the legality of the RBI’s master circular issued on July 1, 2016.During the course of hearing earlier, senior counsel BS Prasad, appearing for the lead bank SBI, submitted that the SBI and its consortium of banks had suffered losses to a tune of `1,500 crore due to siphoning of funds by the petitioner company.

While the RBI counsel Nalin Kumar contended that the RBI circular was issued for the purpose of tackling the ongoing loan frauds and also to alert the member banks. Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioner, contended that according to the impugned master circular, the penal provisions would not only affect the fraudulent borrower i.e. the company, but would also adversely affect the promoter, directors and other whole time directors of the company, such as the petitioner.

Consequently, the petitioner would be denied the fundamental right to carry on a trade or a business. While allowing the petition, the bench said that the denial of opportunity of hearing to the petitioner or to the company was legally unsustainable. Therefore, the decision of the JLF and resolution of the FIC is legally unsustainable.