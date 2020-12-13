Tension in Yashwanthapur over sewage water flowing into lake

By Express News Service

JANGAON: High drama was witnessed at Yashwanthapur on Saturday, after a group of villagers, led by former TRS sarpanch Susheela, obstructed the works for laying a pipeline to discharge sewage water from Jangaon town into the Yashwanthapur lake.

The villagers came with a stay order they acquired from a court. Meanwhile, Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, who had arrived at the village to inaugurate the project, was also obstructed by the villagers from launching it, protesting which Reddy lied down on the ground and refused to move until the villagers backed off.

The decision to divert sewage water into the lake was taken by the Jangaon municipal authorities as the works on a new canal, which takes the drainage to the Nellutla lake, is still going on. Meanwhile, a few locals pacified both the MLA and the protestors, after which the latter allowed Reddy to inaugurate the project. However, the MLA accepted the villagers’ request and promised to direct the officials not to divert sewage water into the lake.