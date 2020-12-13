STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Tension in Yashwanthapur over sewage water flowing into lake

The villagers came with a stay order they acquired from a court.

Published: 13th December 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Industrial waste and sewage water

For representational purpose (Photo | EPS/Aravind Raj)

By Express News Service

JANGAON: High drama was witnessed at Yashwanthapur on Saturday, after a group of villagers, led by former TRS sarpanch Susheela, obstructed the works for laying a pipeline to discharge sewage water from Jangaon town into the Yashwanthapur lake. 

The villagers came with a stay order they acquired from a court. Meanwhile, Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, who had arrived at the village to inaugurate the project, was also obstructed by the villagers from launching it, protesting which Reddy lied down on the ground and refused to move until the villagers backed off.

The decision to divert sewage water into the lake was taken by the Jangaon municipal authorities as the works on a new canal, which takes the drainage to the Nellutla lake, is still going on. Meanwhile, a few locals pacified both the MLA and the protestors, after which the latter allowed Reddy to inaugurate the project. However, the MLA accepted the villagers’ request and promised to direct the officials not to divert sewage water into the lake.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yashwanthapur lake Jangaon town Telangana sewage water
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp