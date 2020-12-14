24 proposed projects in Telangana spell danger for tigers

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There have been many tiger sightings in different forest areas of Telangana in the past few months, boosting hopes for revival of State’s forests which form an important part of central Indian tiger landscape.

However, The New Indian Express has found that there are 24 road widening, upgradation or construction projects proposed by the State government this year, seeking wildlife clearances for over 123 hectares of forest land in the sanctuaries and tiger corridor areas where the big cats were recently spotted. Experts point out that giving clearance to these projects might prove harmful for the tiger habitats.

According to sources, road widening, upgradation or construction projects proposals are through the forests where the tigers were recently sighted, including Eturunagaram, Pakhal Kinnerasani wildlife sanctuaries in the Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Kothagudem and Warangal districts or through the tiger corridor forests around Kawal Tiger Reserve in Asifabad district.

Some of the road projects which come under the tiger corridor of Kawal Tiger Reserve include upgradtion of existing cart-track roads to BT roads from Etiguda to Talai requiring 3.0367 hectares of forest land and from Etiguda to Agarguda via Gundepally requiring 7.4189 hectares, improvement of existing road by widening and providing BT road from Gunjed to Dubbaguda in Mahabubabad district requiring 34.553 hectares of Pakhal wildlife sanctuary and construction of new BT roads from Chinnaboinapallt to Kondai in Mulugu District and from Gundala to Pasra in Kothagudem district, requiring 10.133 hectares and 9.02 hectares of forest land respectively out of the Eturunagaram sanctuary.

'Road works must be avoided in forest areas'

A city-based conservationist, on the condition of anonymity said, "Taking up road development works in protected areas must be avoided because it will result in faster movement of vehicles, which will lead to more road kills. Not just this, it will also increase the restrictions in the movement by wildlife, their isolation in patches and fragmentation of forests."

'Dr MK Ranjitsinh sub-committee on the guidelines for roads in protected areas' had suggested that while the roads in protected areas can be maintained and repaired, widening or upgradation must not be allowed.