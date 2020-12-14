STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anaemia in Telangana girls up by five per cent, school closure may worsen trend

According to NFHS data, of the total number of women suffering from anaemia, 58.9 per cent belong to the rural parts of the State, while 55.2 per cent are from the urban areas.

Published: 14th December 2020 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Anaemia

Representational image

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: According to the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS), 57.6 per cent women in Telangana are anaemic. Further, the number of adolescent girls (between 15 and 19 years of age) suffering from anaemia in the State has increased by almost 5 per cent in five years.

While around 60 per cent of teenage women were found to be anaemic in the year 2015-16, data for the year 2019-20 reveals that 65 per cent of them suffer from the condition now.

Unfortunately, experts state that there will be a drastic increase in cases of anaemia in girls, as they are being deprived of iron supplements provided in government schools due to the Covid-induced lockdown. 

Iron-Deficiency Anaemia (IDA) is one of the major health concerns faced by women in Telangana. According to NFHS data, of the total number of women suffering from anaemia, 58.9 per cent belong to the rural parts of the State, while 55.2 per cent are from the urban areas.

In 2018, a survey conducted by the Hyderabad Collectorate amongst adolescent girls across 156 State-run schools in the city found that about 21 per cent of 16,238 girls surveyed were severely anaemic, and had a haemoglobin count of less than 8 g/dL (grams per decilitre). Meanwhile, 70 per cent of them had an Hb count between 8 and 10, which is moderately anaemic. The ideal Hb range for Indian women is 11-12 g/dL).

Following the survey, the Telangana Health Department began providing iron supplements - iron folic acid tablets and one ragi laddu every day to around 25,000 girls in the year 2018. In the following year, more than 26,000 girls were provided iron folic tablets daily after mid-day meals.

However, distribution of ragi laddu was discontinued due to fund shortage, said an official from the Education Department on the condition of anonymity. Ever since the lockdown, adolescent girls have been deprived of iron supplements due to the closure of schools, making them more susceptible to anaemia.

"Because of the shutdown of schools, we are not being able to provide these supplements to students. As schools are likely to remain shut for a while, we are looking for other ways to supply these supplements to adolescent girls," said B Venkata Narsamma, Hyderabad District Education Officer (DEO). 

Speaking to the The New Indian Express, Kavita Reddy, a nutritionist working at Hegde Hospital said, "Anaemia for long periods can eventually lead to multiple female-related issues. Additionally, iron deficiency can also lead to an acceleration in digestive issues, as it is interlinked with other vitamin deficiencies, like that of vitamin K and E."

