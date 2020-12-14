Ex-Karimanagar deputy mayor Guggillapu Ramesh likely to quit TRS and join BJP

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In what may come as yet another jolt to the pink party, which is already reeling under the Dubbaka debacle and poor performance in GHMC elections, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar's supporter and former Karimnagar Deputy Mayor Guggillapu Ramesh is likely to join the BJP soon.

According to sources, Kamalakar and Ramesh have not been on good terms for the past one year and the rift between the two leaders has reportedly been growing by the day. It may be mentioned here that Ramesh has also been working for the party, for the past one year, without holding any key responsibilities or offices, despite being a former Deputy Mayor.

In the meantime, some miscreants allegedly set Ramesh's two-wheeler ablaze on Saturday night. The vehicle was parked outside his house. According to sources, Ramesh has filed a complaint with the local police regarding the incident and the officials have commenced the probe.

It may be recalled that after his Division-29 was reserved for woman candidates, Ramesh's wife Manjula was given a party ticket from the division and was elected as a corporator. However, as the party leadership failed to give him a proper 'berth' afterwards, Ramesh has been unhappy and has been keeping himself away from party activities for quite some time now. It is in light of this rumours regarding Ramesh’s possible defection started surfacing here.

Meanwhile, a few of Ramesh’s supporters claimed that it could be the members and leaders of the pink party itself who set the former deputy mayor’s vehicle ablaze, after learning that Ramesh is planning to switch loyalties.

Ramesh meets state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

When The New Indian Express spoke to Ramesh, he said that he has already filed a complaint with the local police regarding the incident and the probe is progressing.Referring to his political career, Ramesh admitted that he has been unhappy for the past one year as he was not given any alternative posts. When asked about the rumours regarding his possible defection, Ramesh affirmed the same and said that he will join the saffron party sooner or later, but not immediately.

As all three main leaders, Kamalakar, Ramesh and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, belong to the same caste of ‘Munnuru Kapu’, a strong vote bank in Karimnagar, Ramesh’s defection would most probably affect the TRS and benefit the BJP. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Ramesh met BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar at a private programme.