Job notification is yet another joke: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's announcement of filling vacant post in the government departments was only to attract the youth ahead of Graduate constituency MLC elections.

Bandi said that the CM made the announcement sensing a mass movement by the BJP. Sanjay said it took over six years after the formation of the State for the CM to remember unemployed youth.

"If KCR issues notifications only to get it quashed by the courts, we will not leave him. Did he remember the unemployment issue only after Dubbaka and GHMC elections? The job notification is another joke like the airport at Siddipet, The people of Telangana have stopped taking him seriously," he said.