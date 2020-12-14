Min inaugurates Telangana Matsyaveera KCR Cup ’20

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar said on Sunday that as a result of various irrigation projects taken up by the State government, Telangana has been witnessing various revolutions like white and blue, which have helped in developing various sectors. He also thanked TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for implementing the irrigation schemes.

The Welfare Minister made these statements after flagging off the ‘Telangana Matsyaveera KCR Cup-2020’, organised in the river Godavari, at Ramagundam in Peddapalli district, on Sunday.MLAs Korukanti Chander, Sunke Ravi Shankar and ZP Chairman Putta Madhukar were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Eshwar claimed that the Kaleshwaram project, envisioned by the TRS supremo, is a wonder. Lauding his efforts, Eshwar called KCR “an Apara Bhagiratha”, who breathed new life into the Godavari river using KLIS.