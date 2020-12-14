STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Neutral face Madhu Yashki in race for new president of Telangana Congress

Several leaders have been lobbying for the post, including the two factions of Reddy community, who have been making noise over the appointment of TPCC chief for a while now.

Published: 14th December 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

AICC secretary Madhu Yashki Goud

AICC secretary Madhu Yashki Goud (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore has collected opinions of party leaders on finding a new TPCC head for the State, and would submit a report to the AICC president soon. Several leaders have been lobbying for the post, including the two factions of Reddy community, who have been making noise over the appointment of TPCC chief for a while now. 

AICC secretary Madhu Yashki Goud, one of the aspirants for the post, is not leaving anything to chance and has been lobbying for the post in Delhi. The former MP has served the party in various capacities and is the present AICC Karnataka State in-charge. 

He belongs to a backward community (BC), but Gouds have a strong social presence in Telangana. Also, Madhu Yashki, during his tenure as MP, was known as one of the richest MPs in undivided Andhra Pradesh. At a time when there is a deep division within the party, AICC sources said the party would also look for alternative faces, apart from the two incumbent MPs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Revanth Reddy.

Congress leaders from SC, ST, and BC communities have been strongly advocating that a leader from the weaker sections be selected to ensure social justice. Madhu Yashki, a neutral face, would not face antagonism from the senior party leaders the way Revanth Reddy is currently facing. 

Jana Reddy denies rumours

Senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy, on Sunday, denied reports which claimed he was joining the saffron party. He categorically said that no one from the BJP has approached him or vice-versa. He said that he was also in the race for the TPCC chief post.

Manickam Tagore Madhu Yashki Goud Telangana Congress AICC
