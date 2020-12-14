Retirements take a toll on Telangana State Public Service Commission, may hit recruitment process

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), the principal agency for recruitment in the State government departments, ironically will soon have a number of vacancies within itself. After its chairman Ghanta Chakrapani and three more members retire on December 17, the commission will be left with just two members.

The three members retiring along with Chakrapani are C Vittal, B Chandravathi and Mohd Mateenuddin Quadri on completion of six years of their term. To make matters worse, of the two member left after December 17, one member will retire on March 18 next year and then the commission will have only one member.

According to sources, the actual strength of the commission is 11, including the chairman. Of them, already five members have retired, leaving the chairman and five others as on date. That the commission’s size should shrink raises concern since it was only on Sunday that the Chief Minister announced a massive recruitment drive.

It looks as though the Chief Minister would have to fill the vacancy of the chairman and other members first before taking up recruitment to 50,000 posts in the government departments.

Educationists feel that there is, therefore, an immediate necessity for appointment of a chairman along with at least five members for a proper and efficient functioning of the commission. Once the office of chairman of the commission falls vacant there are three alternatives for filling up the post.

As per Article 316(3) of the Constitution of India, there is no provision for reappointment upon expiration of the term of office. The chairman of a PSC cannot be reappointed to the office of chairman nor the tenure can be extended beyond six years.

However, a member upon completion of his six-year tenure can be appointed as chairman if he has not attained the age of 62 years or, under Article 316 (1) and (2) of the Constitution, the Governor of Telangana could appoint a Senior IAS or IPS officer, who is nearing the superannuation age, as the new Chairman of the Commission.

Alternatively, as per Article 316 of the Constitution of India, if the office of the chairman of the commission becomes vacant, those duties can, until a person is appointed as chairman, be performed by one of the other members of the commission as the Governor may appoint for the purpose.

Therefore, one of the existing members of the commission can be appointed as acting chairman until the new chairman is appointed by the Governor.

The sources said that while appointing new members, Regulation 3 of TSPSC Regulations provides that one-half of the members shall be those who have served as officers of All India Services, Central Services or State Civil Services, who on the date of their appointments have held office for at least 20 years either in the Central government or State government subject to clearance of their names from the vigilance angle and the remaining members could be from among the eminent people with a background in academics or management or law or science and technology or social science or humanities and known for their integrity.

