STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Case against SI in Jangaon district's Raghunathapalli for harassing complainant

The victim, Rapolu Rammurthy, is a resident of Kanchanapalli village of Raghunathapalli mandal in Jangaon district.

Published: 14th December 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JANGAON: A case has been registered against sub-inspector (SI) of Raghunathapalli police station K Ashok Kumar for harassing a complainant. The victim had earlier lodged a complaint with Raghunathapalli police station alleging that a group of persons trespassed into his agricultural land and assaulted him.

But the SI, instead of acting on the complaint, threatened the victim, forcing the latter to approach the Jangaon court. The court inquired into the plaint and directed the police to register a case against the SI.

The victim, Rapolu Rammurthy, is a resident of Kanchanapalli village of Raghunathapalli mandal in Jangaon district. According to sources, Ashok Kumar himself supported the people who assaulted Rammurthy, and refused to take action against them. 

Instead, the SI registered a false case against the victim and supported the land grabbers cultivating agricultural land under survey nos. 801/B and 801/C.Speaking to Express, Jangaon Rural inspector P Balaji Vara Prasad said a case has been registered against the SI and investigation is going on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Police Telangana SI harassment Raghunathapalli police
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp