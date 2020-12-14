Telangana: Case against SI in Jangaon district's Raghunathapalli for harassing complainant

By Express News Service

JANGAON: A case has been registered against sub-inspector (SI) of Raghunathapalli police station K Ashok Kumar for harassing a complainant. The victim had earlier lodged a complaint with Raghunathapalli police station alleging that a group of persons trespassed into his agricultural land and assaulted him.

But the SI, instead of acting on the complaint, threatened the victim, forcing the latter to approach the Jangaon court. The court inquired into the plaint and directed the police to register a case against the SI.

The victim, Rapolu Rammurthy, is a resident of Kanchanapalli village of Raghunathapalli mandal in Jangaon district. According to sources, Ashok Kumar himself supported the people who assaulted Rammurthy, and refused to take action against them.

Instead, the SI registered a false case against the victim and supported the land grabbers cultivating agricultural land under survey nos. 801/B and 801/C.Speaking to Express, Jangaon Rural inspector P Balaji Vara Prasad said a case has been registered against the SI and investigation is going on.