Thousands of government posts in Telangana to be filled soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Before long, jobs would be raining in Hyderabad. CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced that notifications would be issued shortly to fill posts remaining vacant in various departments. The Chief Minister asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make an assessment of the vacancies in all State government departments.

"There about 50,000 vacancies in several departments. We have to fill them up. Teachers and police have to be recruited in thousands. Collect details about the vacant posts. Calculate how many employees are needed in each department. After getting the number of vacant posts, notifications to fill them should be issued," the Chief Minister said.