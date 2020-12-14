Two die after consuming spurious toddy in Telangana's Mahbubnagar district

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: In a tragic incident, two persons died after consuming spurious toddy in Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar district, on Sunday. The deceased persons have been identified as Boya Kasim and Sunkasari Venkatesh, both residents of Badepally town.

According to sources, the two went to Aloor village in Jadcherla to consume toddy. On their way back, both Kasim and Venkatesh collapsed on the road. Though the local rushed them to the Badepally Government Hospital, the doctors declared them "brought dead". While Venkatesh worked as an hamali at a railway station, Kasim was a construction worker.

Meanwhile, soon after receiving information regarding the incident, the cops swung into action and seized the toddy shop. They have also taken the seller into custody.