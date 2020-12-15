STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP leader peppers newly-registered  voters with texts

Kodali has expressed concern that this could either be a data leak by a third party, or BJP leaders were collaborating with Election Commission officers.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a surprising turn of event, many newly-registered voters from the city took to Twitter, complaining about how BJP Floor Leader N Ramachander Rao has managed to access private data of registered voters, including phone numbers, and has been sending campaign messages to them. IT Security expert Srinivas Kodali shared a screenshot of the message on Twitter, following which multiple netizens shared the same, with a similar message from the BJP leader.

Kodali has expressed concern that this could either be a data leak by a third party, or BJP leaders were collaborating with Election Commission officers. The message send to hundreds of people reads, “I am extremely delighted to inform you that you have been successfully enrolled as a voter on the rolls of HYD-RR-MBNR graduates MLC constituency.

Looking forward for your support and blessings to give me another opportunity to work for better society. Regards, N Ramchander Rao,MLC BJP Floor Leader, TSLC (sic).” Speaking to Express, Srinivas Kodali said, “The first question that arises is how did BJP get access to private phone numbers which are not mentioned on the enrolment list. Either there could have been a third party data leak or some official from ECI has provided access to BJP leaders.

Nonetheless, this is an outright campaign message, during a time when the MCC has not even been applied.” Countering these allegations, N Ramachander Rao told Express, “This data has been privately acquired by thousands of BJP and RSS karyakartas while handing out and collecting enrolment forms, and helping citizens with the enrolment procedures. We crosschecked the enrolment list, and sent messages to the people who’s number we had acquired during the enrolment drive.”

