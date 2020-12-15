Central government blocking development works in Telangana: TRS MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy on Monday said that the Ramappa - Pakala and Ramappa-Rangaya Cheruvu projects were almost complete and that it would benefit farmers in the area. He alleged that the Central government was obstructing development projects in the State, and only considering the complaints of the AP government on the Pakala project and not that of Telangana.

“But what is the intent behind the Center writing a letter to stop six projects in the State? What is the reason behind the interference when the project will help provide water to farmers? If we look at history, the Central government has not cooperated with projects bringing water to the farmers,” he said.

He further said that the AP government sent false information to the Central government. He stated that farmers in the State are preparing for a movement to fight for water supply under the leadership of the Chief Minister.