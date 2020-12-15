Centre asks TS to halt work on 7 irrigation projects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government, invariably, has to stop the ongoing works at link-2 and link-4 of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) for diverting an additional one tmcft of water from Godavari to hinterlands of the State. The works will be stopped as per the directions of the Central government. The additional third tmc of KLIS has to be appraised by the CWC/ GRMB. Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in the wake of a case in the National Green Tribunal.

The NGT directed the State to follow the orders of the Centre on the works to lift an additional one tmcft water from KLIS. “We have to follow the orders till the Central Water Commission (CWC) clears the project,” sources in Irrigation Department told Express on Monday. The Chief Minister is expected to hold a review on the latest decision by the Centre.

However, the irrigation officials expressed ire over Centre asking the State to stop Devadula and Kanthanapal l y projects, which were approved by the Centre. “The Centre is giving AIBP funds for Devadula, which got all clearances. But based merely on the complaint of the AP government, the Centre contradicted itself and asked us to stop Devadula p h a s e - 3 , ” a n o f f i c i a l commented. The irrigation officials were also shocked over the Centre’s directive to stop even Kanthanapally, which was sanctioned under a united AP.

“We have changed the barrage site of Kanthanapally to avoid the submergence of tribal areas. Is it wrong to protect the tribals?” queried an official, while finding fault with the Centre’s directive. “The State wrote to the Centre in October objecting to the construction of 21 projects by the Andhra Pradesh government. But, the Centre is only reacting to the AP’s complaint against TS’ projects,” the sources commented. Mission Bhagiratha was completed and it was lauded by the Centre for providing safe water to 98 per cent households.

“Surprisingly, the Centre asked the State to stop even Mission Bhagiratha,” another official complained. The irrigation officials also wondered how the Centre wanted to stop Penganga barrage for which there is an inter- State agreement. “Once again it is being asked that you should not proceed with seven projects — 3tmcft component of KLIS, Sitarama LIS, GLIS Phase-2, Tupakulagudem, Mission Bhagiratha, barrages on lower Penganga and Ramappa lake to Pakhal lake diversion — until the mandatory appraisal is done by the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB),” the Jal Shakti Minister said in his letter to the Chief Minister.