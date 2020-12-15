Fake currency racket busted in Mahabubabad district

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: In a joint operation on Monday, Mahabubabad town police and task force sleuths arrested four persons for allegedly printing fake currency notes of Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denominations and circulating them in the town and surrounding villages. Officials seized fake currency with a face value of Rs 3.50 lakh from them, in addition to two motorcycles.