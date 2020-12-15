Ganja worth Rs 1.80 crore seized at Bhadrachalam

By Express News Service

BHADRACHALAM : Bhadrachalam police on Monday arrested two persons and seized 1,256 kg of ganja worth nearly Rs 1.86,49,000. According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vineeth, police found 105 kg of ganja worth R 15,75,000 in a Thoffan vehicle during a vehicle check.

They arrested one person, Y Suresh, who belonged to Suryapet. Meanwhile, at 12 pm the police were conducting another vehicle check at a forest check post when they uncovered 1,152 kg of ganja in a truck. It was worth nearly Rs 1,72,74,000. The police arrested two persons, Md Sajid and Md Fazal Nawab, both belonging to Hyderabad. They had brought the substance from Odisha.