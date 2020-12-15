STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC summons municipal chief to explain inaction in flood-hit areas

These areas were submerged due to the unprecedented rains that lashed Hyderabad and Secunderabad in the second week of October.

Published: 15th December 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Expressing   displeasure over the failure of authorities in taking steps for draining out the rainwater that had stagnated in Osman Nagar, Shaheen Nagar and surrounding areas of Balapur mandal of Rangareddy district and in taking remedial measures, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday summoned the Jalpally municipal c ommi s s i o n e r f o r a n explanation. How will people live in such areas if the stagnated rainwater is not cleared for two months? the bench questioned the government authorities concerned.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order in petitions filed by the local residents Syeda Begum and Syed Bilal, seeking directions to the authorities for clearing the inundated areas in Osman Nagar, Shaheen Nagar and other localities in Balapur mandal and for repairing the damaged houses.

These areas were submerged due to the unprecedented rains that lashed Hyderabad and Secunderabad in the second week of October. The petitioners’ counsels submitted that the residents of the said localities have been facing innumerable problems due to inundation and water logging in their areas. They are also suffering with untold misery as the basic amenities, provisions and other essential items are not available to them due to inundation of water.

Besides, there is no garbage clearance or no sanitation work is being carried out as the entire areas are covered by dirt, garbage and filth. If the water is not drained out, there is every chance of an epidemic breaking out, which will not only affect the local residents but also the people living in other parts of the city, they added.

Explain delay in draining water, asks HC

The  petitioners urged the court to direct the authorities concerned to take immediate steps ensuring that the stagnated water is drained out and also take remedial measures to spray necessary insecticides and other chemicals to prevent spread of waterborne diseases.Replying to a query from the bench, the government counsel sought two months time for removal of stagnated water.

There is delay as the surrounding areas are being inundated due to quick removal of the said stagnated water, he added.Not satisfied with the submissions of the government counsel, the bench directed the Jalpally municipal commissioner to appear before it on Tuesday for explanation regarding failure to remove stagnated water and the progress in flood relief measures. The bench posted the matter to Tuesday for further hearing.

