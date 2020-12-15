HC to hear CBI in illegal mining case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Shameem Akther of Telangana High Court posted the case filed by senior IAS officer Y Srilakshmi to December 16 for hearing the arguments of the CBI regarding illegal mining case of Obulapuram mining company (OMC).

Srilakshmi, the then industries secretary, is accused number six in the OMC case. Former Karnataka Minister and mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy, the then Minister P Sabita Reddy — currently a Minister in the Telangana cabinet, former Director of Mines VD Rajagopal and OMC MD BV Srinivasa Reddy are also accused.

On Monday, Srilakshmi’s counsel urged the court to stay the case trial till the border dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka is resolved. Though the dispute is not resolved, the trial court took into cognizance the chargesheet filed by the CBI, which has no validity, he argued. The judge posted the matter to Dec 16 for hearing the arguments of the CBI.