Job notifications a ploy to win polls: Shabbir

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir, on Monday, alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to dupe unemployed youth by releasing job notifications ahead of two graduate constituency elections. He said that the Chief Minister’s statement over the same on Sunday was purely aimed at misleading the youth, who have been waiting for recruitment notifications for the past several years.

“The Chief Minister could get a list of vacancies in a few minutes from the Chief Secretary. KCR gave a vague figure of 50,000 vacancies, while the actual vacant positions were nearly two lakh,” he said. He demanded that the government release the final report submitted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Chairman Ghanta Chakrapani -- before his retirement -- to Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on December 10. Shabbir claimed that the report would expose the lies of the TRS government.