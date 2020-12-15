KCR running totalitarian regime in TS: Bhatti

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Coming down heavily on the TRS government, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Malu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday said that the administration in the State has gone haywire. He said that the office-addresses of department heads and Ministers were still unknown and even their phone numbers were non-functional. Addressing a press conference at CLP office, he said, “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is running a totalitarian regime, while confining himself to the farmhouse.” “What happened to the promises of providing threeacre land to Dalits, pensions to 57- year-olds, increasing the retirement age, providing flood-relief, and including Covid-19 treatment in Aarogyasri,” he asked.