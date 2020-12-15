KCR’S delhi trips will backfire: bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Monday said that the Centre would not forgive Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao even if he sought penance by prostrating and bowing before the Prime Minister. Speaking to mediapersons at Delhi, the Karimnagar MP said that the Centre would launch an inquiry into the TRS government’s corruption and send the CM to jail, as and when the time came. He said that Rao’s Delhi tour was only to blame the Centre in the upcoming municipal elections.

“The CM will again claim that the Centre has not helped Telangana even though he undertook a journey to Delhi to seek funds,” said Bandi. The BJP leader said that the CM did not give a single representation to Central Ministers during his meetings.

He questioned Rao for going to Delhi alone without his “henchmen” and said that there was no chance of an alliance with the TRS. The BJP leader said that the CM had been visiting Delhi simply to divert the attention of people. He ridiculed Rao for allegedly announcing an international airport at Shamirpet. “Why is that the TRS supremo who supported the Bharat Bandh did not visit protesting farmers in Delhi?” he asked.

Scam alleged in KLIS

“CM KCR called on Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and sought permission for the ongoing works at link-2 and link-4 of Kaleshwaram Project for an additional 3 tmc-ft only to loot `20,000 crore. The Jal Shakti Ministry categorically told him that it is not possible to give permission without detailed project reports (DPRs).”

Case in Apex Court

“In the Apex Council meeting, KCR raised the issue of a special tribunal for Godavari projects. The Ministry has asked him to send a written request. He has not done it till date but is quite ready to blame the Centre,” said Bandi. In the matter of Krishna waters, Rao had said that he would withdraw the case in Supreme Court but again had not kept his word, the BJP leader said.

‘KCR trying to divert attention’

The CM visited Delhi to divert the attention of people, said Bandi and ridiculed Rao for announcing an international airport at Shamirpet. “Why did the TRS supremo who supported the Bharat Bandh did not visit farmers in Delhi? Was he afraid that they might ask about the plight of TS farmers,” he asked

Centre granted `951 cr to TS

In Telangana, the Centre had sanctioned `951 crore for establishing godowns. It had alsorevived the Ramagundam fertiliser industry with over `6,000 crore