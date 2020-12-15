STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

No second wave post polls, experts question numbers

During the same period, 6,57,625 individuals were tested. A total of 1,501 of the 7,790 cases were reported from within GHMC limits.

Published: 15th December 2020 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/VIJAYAWADA/T’PURAM/CHENNAI : With a dramatic drop in testing — from over 50,000 samples to just 28,980 samples — Telangana managed to detect only 384 cases of Covid-19 on Sunday. Three deaths were also reported on the day, taking the death toll to 1,496.More significantly, with nearly a fortnight having passed since the GHMC elections, the State has only detected 7,790 cases of Covid-19 between December 1 and December 14. During the same period, 6,57,625 individuals were tested. A total of 1,501 of the 7,790 cases were reported from within GHMC limits.

The figures are low even though the Telangana Health department, on December 2, had issued warnings of a second wave of Covid-19 in the State owing to increased movement of people during the elections.
Experts note that the numbers in the medical bulletin only reveal half the picture of the extent of spread of the virus in the State, especially because the elections saw extremely poor mask compliance and almost no social distancing, which would have led to much higher numbers than the official ones. 

A personnel from the health department
conducts a Covid test on a passenger at
the KSRTC bus stop in Bengaluru on
Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal

“Nearly 80 per cent of testing is within government set ups where Rapid Antigen Tests have been deployed, whereas states like AP, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are doing nearly 80-100 per cent of the testing using RTPCR kits. The latter are good in detecting high viral load symptomatic cases but not for pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic individuals. We need to see a shift to RTPCR tests and follow the ‘Track, Test, Treat’ method as recommended,” noted Dr BR Shamanna, Professor, University of Hyderabad.

305 cases in AP, 541 recover
Andhra Pradesh on Sunday added just 305 infections to its Covid-19 aggregate as all districts reported below 50 positives each, according to the latest media bulletin by the State Command Control Room. 
The state tested another 45,000 samples in the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am. The highest one-day spike of 45 cases was reported from West Godavari. Recovery rate stands at 98.65 per cent, higher the country-wide figure of 94.98 per cent.

4,481 recover in Kerala
As many as 2,707 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the state on Monday, while 4,481 recovered from the disease. The comparatively low number of cases is due to the fewer tests carried out on the day. Only 31,893 samples were processed on Monday. The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 8.49 per cent. Of the new patients, 2,291 contracted the infection through local transmission.

TN crosses 8-lakh mark
With 1,141 fresh cases reported on Monday, Tamil Nadu becomes the fourth State to right eight lakh Covid-19 cases. The othere three are  Maharastra, Karnataka and AP. Director of Public Health Dr TS Selvavinayagam said so many cases were recorded only because of continued surveillance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp