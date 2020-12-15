STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Registrations of non-agricultural properties in Telangana begin on a sombre note

As many as 82 registrations were taken up on Monday in 40 Sub-Registrar Offices, while 155 slots have been booked for Tuesday in 58 offices.

Gandhi Nagar sub-registrar S Mohan verifying the land registration documents of a non-agricultural property on Monday

Gandhi Nagar sub-registrar S Mohan verifying the land registration documents of a non-agricultural property on Monday. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Registration of non-agricultural properties resumed at Sub-Registrar Offices across the State on Monday, albeit on a dull note. Many citizens did not come forward for registrations, as Monday was Amavasya, which is considered inauspicious.

Out of the 103 persons, who booked slots for registrations, only 82 turned up. A few could not register their properties as their Aadhaar details did not tally with the official data.

As many as 82 registrations were taken up on Monday in 40 Sub-Registrar Offices, while 155 slots have been booked for Tuesday in 58 offices. As Tuesday is also considered as an inauspicious day, registrations are expected to pick up pace only from Wednesday. 

According to officials, the registration process of slotted transactions went by in a smooth and hassle-free manner across SROs. Though rumours of technical glitches were rife on social media, officials said these claims were unfounded and mischievous. 

As announced earlier, registration is being taken up only if slots are booked in advance. However, a few persons approached SROs without slots. Officials requested that they book slots online in advance. "This will prevent any waiting time in SROs and enhance the ease of transactions," read a press release from the Chief Secretary. 

Meanwhile, stamp vendors and document writers working at Vanasthalipuram Sub-Registrar Office staged a dharna on Vijayawada-Hyderabad National Highway demanding that the State government revert to the old model of registrations, wherein both online and manual appointments were accepted for registration of non-agricultural properties.

Users in Adilabad face tech issue while booking slot

Several citizens faced technical issues while booking a slot online in erstwhile Adilabad district. For a person in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district who wanted to book a slot for registration at Asifabad sub registration office, the district name did not appear on the online portal. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, district registrar M Ravinder Rao said that only five to six slot bookings were held in sub-registration offices. He said users are facing some technical problems to book the slot that this issue will be solved in two to three days. In the erstwhile Adilabad district, registration process began in seven offices. 

