Special cell for filling up 50K posts; CS seeks details on vacancies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to create a special cell for filling up of the 50,000-odd posts, as announced by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed all the Secretaries to compile and submit the details of the vacant posts in their respective departments.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with

Special Chief Secretaries,Principal Secretaries, and

Secretaries of all departments on Monday

As per the directions of the Chief Minister, a meeting was conducted by the Chief Secretary on Monday with all the Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Secretaries of all the departments to take stock of the number of vac a n c i e s i n v a r i o u s departments. Chief Secretary asked the officials to submit the details of vacancies in prescribed format.

The details would be compiled and submitted to the Chief Minister, he said and added that a separate cell would be created for this purpose to expedite the process. He reiterated that the government was committed to expedite the recruitment process by bringing necessary reforms. A proper mechanism would be put in place to fill up vacancies in various departments.