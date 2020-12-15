STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

SpiceHealth can now use dry swab test

SpiceHealth has five labs at government requested locations around Delhi- NCR, conducting 10,000 to 15,000 tests per day.

Published: 15th December 2020 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Spicehealth  and the Hyderabad- based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology have signed an MoU that will allow SpiceHealth to use the dry swab Direct RTPCR test for Covid-19, in its mobile testing laboratories. The ICMR recently granted approval to CCMB to commercially use the dry swab test which does not require RNA-extraction, has potential to scale up testing by two to three times, with no additional resources and significantly reduced time.

SpiceHealth has five labs at government requested locations around Delhi- NCR, conducting 10,000 to 15,000 tests per day. Avani Singh, CEO, SpiceHealth said, “The dry swab method, developed by CSIR-CCMB, will reduce testing time by 1.5 hours, significantly reduce cost and further revolutionise RTPCR testing.”

Dr Rakesh Mishra, Director, CSIR-CCMB said, “The dry swab testing method will be a game-changer in testing during the Covid-19 pandemic. The method is safer, faster, and cheaper than the current testing method without compromising the quality of test results.” Recently, the Apollo Hospitals had signed an MoU with the CCMB for joint manufacturing and commercialisation of dry swab Direct RT-PCR test kits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp