SpiceHealth can now use dry swab test

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Spicehealth and the Hyderabad- based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology have signed an MoU that will allow SpiceHealth to use the dry swab Direct RTPCR test for Covid-19, in its mobile testing laboratories. The ICMR recently granted approval to CCMB to commercially use the dry swab test which does not require RNA-extraction, has potential to scale up testing by two to three times, with no additional resources and significantly reduced time.

SpiceHealth has five labs at government requested locations around Delhi- NCR, conducting 10,000 to 15,000 tests per day. Avani Singh, CEO, SpiceHealth said, “The dry swab method, developed by CSIR-CCMB, will reduce testing time by 1.5 hours, significantly reduce cost and further revolutionise RTPCR testing.”

Dr Rakesh Mishra, Director, CSIR-CCMB said, “The dry swab testing method will be a game-changer in testing during the Covid-19 pandemic. The method is safer, faster, and cheaper than the current testing method without compromising the quality of test results.” Recently, the Apollo Hospitals had signed an MoU with the CCMB for joint manufacturing and commercialisation of dry swab Direct RT-PCR test kits.