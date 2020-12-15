State grants right of way to lay cables for T-Fiber Grid Project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Monday declared Telangana Fiber Grid project (TFiber) as ‘Vital Public Purpose Project’ and accorded right of way (RoW) permission for laying the optical fibre network. From here onwards, the T-Fiber will only give five days prior intimation to all the authorities concerned before the trenching/laying of optical fiber cable for the Telangana Fiber Grid Project.

However, approvals in forest areas, Railway zones, and National Highways (NHAI) will be taken up separately. The project needs no further permissions other than intimation to the departments concerned. T-Fiber is being implemented by laying Optical Fiber Cable Network for providing high-speed broadband connectivity to 83.5 lakh households covering in 12,751 gram panchayats, across 585 mandals and 33 districts initially, and later in all Metros and Municipalities in the State.

According to a GO issued by the IT Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, the project is to be executed in an aggressive time frame and needs to be completed by the end of the 2022. The project consists of laying OFC to a tune of 38,000 km, out of which 18,000 km ducting is being done through Mission Bhagiratha. For the remaining 20,000 km, fresh trenching is to be done in Phase-I, from State headquar t e r s to mandal s to g ram panchayats.