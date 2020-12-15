Telangana HC to hear batch petitions on Dharani portal issue on December 16

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court (HC) on Monday directed the registry to tag the present PIL case filed against registration of properties in tribal areas through Dharani platform with batch petitions filed challenging the State government’s decision seeking Aadhaar, caste and family members details of the owners of non-agricultural properties to be filled in the Dharani portal.

The batch petitions filed on Dharani issue will come up for hearing on December 16. A bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy took the decision when petitioners' counsel Vasudha Nagaraj made a mention with a plea to urgently hear the PIL case against property registrations in Scheduled Areas of the State. The bench said that it would hear the matter along with batch petitions filed on Dharani issue that are listed for hearing on December 16.

Earlier, the bench had issued notices to the Telangana government for filing counter affidavit in a PIL seeking to stay the registration of properties in the Fifth Schedule areas of the State through Dharani website operationalised vide Telangana rights in land and pattedar passbooks Act, 2020.

The PIL was filed by K Veeramallu, president of Aadhaar society from Warangal and S Kanna Raju, member of Adivasula hakkula parirakshana sangam, Khammam.