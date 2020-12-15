Telangana police's face recognition tool helps trace missing Madhya Pradesh child in West Bengal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 17-year-old boy, who went missing from his home in Madhya Pradesh over 10 years ago, was traced to West Bengal with the help of the face recognition tool DARPAN developed by the Telangana State police. The boy, Rahul Srivastava, was reunited with his parents on Monday.

Rahul, a resident of Kotwali Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, was missing since 2010. At the time, he was spotted by Hooghly Police of West Bengal in a mentally unstable condition and was admitted to a local Child Welfare Centre in 2010, according to a press release.

Telangana state police, while using the face recognition tool DARPAN to match missing children’s photographs with those of children found at various child homes across the country, found a boy that matched with his photos.

Immediately, the Telangana police informed the same to concerned SHO of Kotwali Jabalpur police station, who in turn informed the parents of the missing child. They immediately rushed to the concerned CWC and identified Rahul as their son.

Addl DGP (Women Safety Wing) Swati Lakra that Telangana police played a major role in reuniting the boy with his parents after a gap of 10 years.