TRS govt is starving panchayats, zilla parishads of funds, says Uttam

HYDERABAD: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Monday, said that Mandal and Zilla Parishads in the State were in a bad shape with no funds or powers. Alleging that the TRS government has been exploiting Panchayats, he said, “The State government is systematically weakening the Panchayat Raj system in Telangana.” Speaking at a Panchayat Raj Sanghathan convened at Gandhi Bhavan, along with AICC Panchayat Raj Sanghathan vice-chairman Harshvardhan Satpal and other senior leaders, Uttam alleged, “TRS leaders are looting the Panchayats and forcing them to buy tractors, LEDs, lights and other material from agencies of their choice so as to get commissions.”

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy speaks at

the Panchayat Raj Sangathan meeting in

Hyderabad on Monday. Sangathan national

V-P Harshavardhan Satpal also seen | RV K Rao

He also alleged that the TRS government had been harassing the elected representatives of the Congress party and pressuring them to join the ruling party.

Criticising the State government for failing to release funds for Panchayats, he said, “Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had empowered the Panchayat Raj institutions across the country by granting them powers and sufficient funds. K Chandrasekhar Rao’s administration is bent on weakening it,” he said.

He added that the Congress party would send KCR’s family into a political oblivion after coming into power in the 2023 Assembly elections. Stressing that Congress will return to power by strengthening its presence in the rural areas, he advised sarpanches to conduct meetings regularly to address issues faced by citizens. He said that the Congress party would organise a day-long protest on December 22 to highlight the problems faced by Panchayat Raj institutions, and would submit a representation to the Governor on the matter.