Villagers worried as tiger attacks calf in Telangana's Tekulapalli mandal

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Locals of Gundlamadugu village in Tekulapalli mandal are worried after a tiger attacked a calf that was tied to a field of a farmer early on Monday. The villagers had chased the animal away while the calf was injured.

Assistant Conservator of Forests, A Appaiah, told the media that they have engaged animal trackers and installed camera traps to monitor the movements of the animal. "It could be a male tiger," he said.

According to sources, some passersby have spotted the tiger crossing the main road at Hemachandrapuram village near Kothagudem. Upon receiving the information, the forest officials visited the village and inspected the pugmarks.