Filling up 50,000 posts in Telangana's government services likely to take long

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a policy decision to fill around 50,000 posts in government services, however, it will take time to initiate the process. There are two hurdles to commence the recruitment process.

First, the posts have to be categorised into State, Multi- Zone, Zone and District. Second, the President has to make amendment to the Presidential Order for changing some districts and to include new districts Vikarabad and Mulugu in the existing zones.

The process of categorisation of posts was started two years ago and it is close to completion. "Almost all the departments have submitted lists of posts which come under State, Zonal and District levels. Now, the department-wise notifications have to be issued for the same," official sources said.

According to officials, the General Administration Department (GAD) is planning to prepare a single file for all the departments for issuing notifications for categorisation of posts. "The single file will be circulated for the approval of the Chief Minister. So that the work will be completed faster," official sources told The New Indian Express.

Without categorisation of posts, the job notifications cannot be issued. Because, the State government took a decision in the past that it would fill most of the State cadre posts through promotion. Meanwhile, the State government has proposed to include Vikarabad in Charminar Zone. "The new districts Vikarabad and Mulugu too should be notified by the President in the respective Zones," the sources said. Once, these two major issues are taken care of, the job notifications would be issued.

Besides, the State Finance Department has to give its approval for budgetary allocations. Apart from that in the next two days, the TSPSC Chairman and other members would demit their offices. The government is considering several names for the key posts. Once, top officials take charge, the notifications will be issued.