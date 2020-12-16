Govt vows to solve issues in non-agri land registrations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as protests broke out against the issues related to the website for registration of non-agricultural properties, the State government has decided to continue with the same for the good of the people. After a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee meeting, Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy assured that the teething troubles would be rectified within a week time by involving the realtors in the process. The Cabinet sub-committee constituted to look into the issues relating to registration of non-agricultural properties met at BRKR Bhavan on Tuesday.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao at a Cabinet Sub-committee meeting on Tuesday.

meeting on Tuesday.

Sub-committee chairman Vemula Prasanth Reddy told reporters later that the present system of registration is good for the people and it would ensure protection of properties. The TPIN number given to properties would protect the properties of the individuals, he said.

The Minister, however, said that the DGPA, development agreement, GPA/SPA for mortgaging of property and release of property from mortgage would also be included in the website. Currently, these features were not avai lable on the website. The Minister said that the multiple buyers or multiple sellers could use one single document. “The present registration system is simple and easy for the people,” he said.

Realtors along with local people stage

a protest demanding registrations be done as

per old norms on the Vijayawada Highway,

in Hyderabad on Tuesday

Teething issues to be sorted soon

The Minister said that the government would constitute three committees to look into the aspects of software, technical issues and other teething problems. Realtors and builders too would be on the official committees so that they could give their suggestions, the Minister said.

“Give us one week time, we will overcome the teething troubles with regard to the registrations of the non-agriculture properties,” he said, while announcing that a workshop with stakeholders would be conducted at MCRHRD on Thursday.

Meanwhile, registration of non-agricultural properties which commenced on Monday gathered momentum on the second day. So far, payments have been initiated for booking slots for 2,427 transactions, fetching the exchequer ` 43.62 crore. While 82 registrations were completed on the first day, 140 transactions were completed on Tuesday. On Dharani portal, so far, slots have been booked for 80,947 transactions, fetching a revenue of `87.02 crore.