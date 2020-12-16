HC stays Pranay murder trial

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court, on Tuesday, stayed the Pranay murder case trial before the lower court till December 31. Justice P Keshava Rao passed this interim order in the petition filed by Mohd Abdul Bhari, one of the accused (A4) in the murder case, against the order passed by the Special Sessions Judge for SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Nalgonda, which dismissed the petitioner’s discharge plea.

During the course of the case hearing, the High Court asked the petitioner’s counsel, Pradyumna Kumar Reddy, how they could filed a discharge petition after the chargesheet in the subject case was filed. The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the lower court had not given them an opportunity to file an appeal before the High Court, but decided to frame the charges immediately after dismissal of the petitioner’s discharge plea.

The lower court’s decision is unsustainable, he argued, and sought stay on all further proceedings before the trial court. After hearing the above submissions, Justice Keshava Rao stayed the case trial till end of the year.