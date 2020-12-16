Kadam water to be released

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Kadam project officials organsied a meeting with Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik, Mancherial MLA N Divakar Rao and several farmers from Nirmal district, on Tuesday. According to officials, the current water level in the project is 695.65 feet. The project had 699.20 feet water in it around this time last year. During the meeting, the authorities informed the farmers that the water will be released from January 1 to January 15. The authorities are contemplating to discharge 500 cusecs through the left cannal