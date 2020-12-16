No funds for welfare schemes, regrets Jukkal MLA who also sees early polls

By PTI

KAMAREDDY : Jukkal T R S MLA Hanumanth Shinde on Tuesday unwittingly embarrassed the State government, stating that the government was unable to meet its targets on several welfare schemes on account of financial constraints. Though his intention was not to cause discomfiture to the TRS, the apologetic tone of his speech conveyed the message that all was not well within the government and that it could not keep its promises.

Speaking at a Madnoor mandal workers’ meeting held in a private function hall, he said: “Though the Telangana Rashtra Samiti won the Assembly election in 2018, the government was scrambling for funds. This became a hindrance in taking the bene f i t s of we l f ar e schemes to some sections of people in rural areas.” Shinde then asked party workers to check if the welfare schemes were reaching the beneficiaries or not.

He advised TRS party units at district and mandal level to approach respective officials if they found any lapses in welfare schemes reaching the people. The MLA also told party cadre to be ready to face elections whenever they are held, implying that he suspected advancement of the polls as is being talked about in political circles. Shinde, who was previously with the Telugu Desam, joined the TRS in 2013 before Telangana was granted statehood.