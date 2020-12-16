Raja Singh prevents slaughter of 31 cows

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Tuesday rescued 31 cows, which were alleged being transported to a slaughterhouse, at Chuoutuppal on the wee hours of Tuesday. On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, Raja Singh was informed by his sources that “Gomatas” are being transported on the National Highway to Hyderabad. He was told that the driver had stopped at a hotel to have tea. Quickly responding to the call, Raja Singh took off in his vehicle at break-neck speed, putting his life in danger.

The cows which were rescued by BJP MLA

Raja Singh at Choutuppal

“As there is no driver, I have to drive the vehicle and that too against the rules to save Gomata. If I reach late, they might leave the place,” Raja Singh was heard saying on a video while driving the vehicle at 130 kmph, and without wearing the seat belt, though the vehicle continuously alerted him. In another video, Raja Singh was heard saying that they had spotted the DCM van and chasing the speeding vehicle.

After they caught on to the DCM van, Raja Singh took the livestock and the van driver to Choutuppal police station. Before entering the police station, Raja Singh warned the driver of dire consequences if he tried to transport the cows to slaughterhouses.

He also abused the driver in filthy language. “Who is Devender? Tell him that I am receiving many complaints against him. If I catch hold of him, I will finish him. By supporting people like you, he has been sending cows to slaughterhouses,” he warned the driver and people alongside him. Raja Singh alleged that the cows were being transported to Bahadurpura area, which is the constituency of Asaduddin Owaisi. He asked the Chief Minister to enact a law to safeguard cows, if he was a Hindu.