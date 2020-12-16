Revanth set to leave for Delhi today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst the speculations that Revanth Reddy may get the TPCC top post, the Malkajgiri MP is set to leave for Delhi to attend Parliamentary Defence Committee meeting on Wednesday. Revanth attending the meeting assumes significance, Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi is also likely to attend the meeting. Two Congress MPs, Revanth Reddy and Komatireddy, have been trying to bag the coveted post, and it appears that Revanth is one step ahead of his close contenders.

But the grand old party has been trying to bring consensus before appointing anyone. For the first time, the Congress party AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore has cons u l t e d w i t h a l l stakeholders from State office bearers, MPs, MLAs, and former elected representatives.

The party is now planning to take opinions of mandal-level party presidents, sources said. T-Congress leaders have been complaining that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have not been meeting them. In fact, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, a few days ago, had written a letter to Sonia Gandhi seeking an appointment. He is still waiting for a call from Delhi.