Stop sops to thankless voters, rages Laxma

The former minister said that if the welfare scheme and round-theclock power supply are discontinued, then people would grasp the role the government played.

Published: 16th December 2020 12:45 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Former Health Minister C Laxma Reddy caused a flutter in political circles by saying that welfare schemes and round-the-clock power supply should be discontinued till election time as people are always ungrateful. Speaking at a meeting on Tuesday after inaugurating a park christened ‘Pattana Prakriti Nandana Vanam’ at Housing Board Colony in Jadcherla, Laxma Reddy, who also represents Jadcherla in the Assembly, said that the people have the bad habit of forgetting the service rendered by the government for years together.

“They live in a make-believe world that they were getting everything free and don’t even acknowledge the government’s role in it,” he said. The former minister said that if the welfare scheme and round-theclock power supply are discontinued, then people would grasp the role the government played. “Let there be power supply for just three hours and not roundthe- clock as it was before the bifurcation of the State.

Let them sit under the power lines and do bhajan and see if power supply resumes,” he said. Laxma Reddy said he would even suggest to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to roll out all the welfare schemes only ahead of elections and not throughout the government’s tenure. “This step alone will make people realise how much the government have been doing for them,” the MLA said.

At Garimellapadu village, the forest department took 100 acres of land from tribals, promising to set up a nursery to help them eke out a livelihood. Later, they forgot all about the promise Rega Kantha Rao, Pinapaka MLA

Though the TRS won the Assembly election in 2018, the government was scrambling for funds. This became a hindrance in taking the benefits of welfare schemes to some sections of people in rural areas Hanumanth Shinde, Jukkal MLA

