Telangana hands over 2BHK houses to beneficiaries at Vanastalipuram under 'Dignity Housing scheme'

Constructed at a cost of Rs 28.02 crore as part of the Telangana State government’s Dignity Housing programme, the houses were allotted to 188 beneficiaries.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao at the ceremony. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao along with Education Minister, Sabita Indira Reddy on Wednesday morning inaugurated and handed over 324 - 2BHK flats to beneficiaries at Jai Bhavani Nagar, Vanastalipuram. 

Constructed at a cost of Rs 28.02 crore as part of the Telangana State government’s Dignity Housing programme, the houses were allotted to 188 beneficiaries. On each flat, the government has spent 8.65 lakh rupees. Besides, adhering the basic modern infrastructure facilities like, Elevator, Rainwater Harvesting System, Fire Safety System, and Electricity Generators.

"Five years down, slum dwellers lived here in pathetic conditions. Now we can see it ourselves, the structure government is offering is akin to a private construction company's project. For people of Telangana to live in dignity and peace. A private builder must have charged 40-50 lakhs for the same," said MAUD Minister. 

"No political party, except for K Chandrasekhar Rao's TRS has taken any step, to construct houses on this scale, as this one, since independence," he added. "No city in country has a slum re-development programme of this scale." 

"It's your responsibility now. Keep the houses, clean. Hygiene is must. Shops in the ground floors of the three apartment blocks will be, rented. That rent will be used for maintenance of lifts. Like a gated community you shall live, to make a society of harmony and peace," he urged the beneficiaries. 

"I've learned that most of the beneficiaries here are GHMC employees. So, I am sure that hygiene would be a priority," he added. 

Around one lakh 2BHK, houses which are nearing completion, will be given soon, to the beneficiaries, he promised.

