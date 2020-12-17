STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

18 police stations to get new buildings: Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy

The DGP said the police commissionerate system had been in place in Hyderabad since the time of the Nizam, and that some police stations were still running in the buildings set up at that time.

Published: 17th December 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy

Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the State government has provided funds for constructing new police station buildings, Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy said that they would construct 18 new buildings in the city for police stations. 

Home Minister Mahmood Ali inaugurated the new Karkhana police station building on Wednesday. Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Ch Malla Reddy were also present on the occasion.

Speaking during the inauguration, the DGP said the police commissionerate system had been in place in Hyderabad since the time of the Nizam, and that some police stations were still running in the buildings set up at that time. 

He said that the government had allocated budgets for 19 police stations in Hyderabad. While the Karkhana station was completed, the remaining 18 would be completed soon. He also said that with the encouragement of the government and the cooperation of the people, 6.5 lakh CCTV cameras have been set up in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda commissionerates.

Hyderabad City Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the city police have been number one in issuing passports in Hyderabad for the last four years. "We are able to easily catch criminals through CCTV cameras. The police worked hard to send migrant workers home through  more than 100 special trains during the COVID-19 crisis. In 2020, at least 95 people were sent to jail under the PD Act. The crime rate in Hyderabad has also come down by 10 per cent this year, as compared to 2019," he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Police Teangana police stations M Mahendar Reddy Karkhana police station
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp