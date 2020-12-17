18 police stations to get new buildings: Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the State government has provided funds for constructing new police station buildings, Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy said that they would construct 18 new buildings in the city for police stations.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali inaugurated the new Karkhana police station building on Wednesday. Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Ch Malla Reddy were also present on the occasion.

Speaking during the inauguration, the DGP said the police commissionerate system had been in place in Hyderabad since the time of the Nizam, and that some police stations were still running in the buildings set up at that time.

He said that the government had allocated budgets for 19 police stations in Hyderabad. While the Karkhana station was completed, the remaining 18 would be completed soon. He also said that with the encouragement of the government and the cooperation of the people, 6.5 lakh CCTV cameras have been set up in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda commissionerates.

Hyderabad City Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the city police have been number one in issuing passports in Hyderabad for the last four years. "We are able to easily catch criminals through CCTV cameras. The police worked hard to send migrant workers home through more than 100 special trains during the COVID-19 crisis. In 2020, at least 95 people were sent to jail under the PD Act. The crime rate in Hyderabad has also come down by 10 per cent this year, as compared to 2019," he said.