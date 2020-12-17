5K ex-VROs wait for relocation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even after abolishing the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) system nearly four months ago, the State government is yet to relocate over 5,000 former VROs to any of the State government departments.

The former VROs are currently at the same place where they were posted and doing works like purification of electoral rolls, disbursement of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak funds and protection of government lands. However, they are not carrying out any land-related jobs. Their salaries are being paid under the head VRO.

Recently, a TRS leader made a representation to the CM to absorb around 1,400 VROs who were directly recruited by the government. The promotee VROs are expressing anguish over the development. “A responsible leader should not behave like this,” a former VRO said, and added that the move would create rifts among the directly recruited and promotee VROs.