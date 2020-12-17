Alcoholic man held for killing mom in Telangana's Nizamabad district

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old woman was strangled to death by her son at Ambem village under Rudrur police station limits in Nizamabad district, during the early hours of Wednesday. The deceased person has been identified as C Sayavva, and was killed by her son Chinna Sailu.

According to sources, the police have taken Sailu into custody. Cops said that Sailu killed his mother after the latter refused to provide him money for buying liquor. Sayavva's body has been shifted to Bodhan hospital for autopsy.

According to cops, Sailu has been living with Sayavva for the past couple of years, after the latter’s husband and elder son died.

After these incidents, Sailu became an alcoholic, due to which his wife left him. It was just two days ago that Sayavva got her pension and after learning about this, Sailu had been disturbing her demanding money to buy liquor.

When Sayavva refused to provide him money, an argument broke out between the two, which resulted in the murder of the woman.