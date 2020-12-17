STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Allegations fly over Telangana government using Dharani portal despite HC orders to use old method

The Telangana State Realtors Association pointed out that there are clearly many differences between the old system and the one currently being used for registration.

Published: 17th December 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is being accused of violating the High Court orders on the registration of non-agricultural properties and using the Dharani portal, rather than resuming the registrations as per the old procedure, also known as the computer-aided administration of registration department (CARD) system.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Telangana State Realtors Association working president M Narasaiah pointed out that there are clearly many differences between the old system and the one currently being used for registration, which makes them suspect that the government is still using the Dharani portal.

He said unlike the old system of registration, the Revenue Department officials are now asking for Vacant Land Tax Number, Property Tax Identification Number (PTIN) and Aadhaar details of witnesses for slot booking.

Narasaiah also pointed out that in the new system there is no provision for gift deed, mortgage or development agreement. In the old one, the buyer and seller were not required to be present at the same time at the sub-registrar’s office. But this is not the case now. 

Also, earlier the sub-registrar used to sign all documents on the backside but now these come digitally signed. "There are many differences between the system being followed now, which is akin to the Dharani portal, and the old system. This has drastically affected the registration process and people across the State are suffering. Earlier, at least 3,000-5,000 registrations used to take place, but in the last four days since registrations resumed, only around 82 were recorded," Narasaiah said.

He cited the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) as the reason for low registrations. "While around 20.56 lakh applications have been filed for LRS, another 25 lakh are expected to be filed," he said.

S Chandrasekhar, a resident of Hyderabad who is associated with India Against Corruption, said, "In the new system, the government is asking for the Aadhaar number of not just the person who is getting his property registered but also of his family members for booking a slot. Details such as the Tax Assessment Number, which was not asked in the old CARD system, are being asked. The State government is clearly using the new Dharani portal and not the old system."

However, a senior official of the Stamps and Registration Department had a different take on the issue. "The system currently being followed cannot be called completely new, but it is also not like the old one. A few more details are being sought, that is all," the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana State Realtors Association Telangana government Dharani portal Telangana High Court
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp