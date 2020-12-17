Allegations fly over Telangana government using Dharani portal despite HC orders to use old method

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is being accused of violating the High Court orders on the registration of non-agricultural properties and using the Dharani portal, rather than resuming the registrations as per the old procedure, also known as the computer-aided administration of registration department (CARD) system.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Telangana State Realtors Association working president M Narasaiah pointed out that there are clearly many differences between the old system and the one currently being used for registration, which makes them suspect that the government is still using the Dharani portal.

He said unlike the old system of registration, the Revenue Department officials are now asking for Vacant Land Tax Number, Property Tax Identification Number (PTIN) and Aadhaar details of witnesses for slot booking.

Narasaiah also pointed out that in the new system there is no provision for gift deed, mortgage or development agreement. In the old one, the buyer and seller were not required to be present at the same time at the sub-registrar’s office. But this is not the case now.

Also, earlier the sub-registrar used to sign all documents on the backside but now these come digitally signed. "There are many differences between the system being followed now, which is akin to the Dharani portal, and the old system. This has drastically affected the registration process and people across the State are suffering. Earlier, at least 3,000-5,000 registrations used to take place, but in the last four days since registrations resumed, only around 82 were recorded," Narasaiah said.

He cited the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) as the reason for low registrations. "While around 20.56 lakh applications have been filed for LRS, another 25 lakh are expected to be filed," he said.

S Chandrasekhar, a resident of Hyderabad who is associated with India Against Corruption, said, "In the new system, the government is asking for the Aadhaar number of not just the person who is getting his property registered but also of his family members for booking a slot. Details such as the Tax Assessment Number, which was not asked in the old CARD system, are being asked. The State government is clearly using the new Dharani portal and not the old system."

However, a senior official of the Stamps and Registration Department had a different take on the issue. "The system currently being followed cannot be called completely new, but it is also not like the old one. A few more details are being sought, that is all," the official said.