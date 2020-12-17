Bandi gives CM 24 hrs to protect temple land

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday gave a 24-hour ultimatum to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to protect an endowment land from encroachers. He warned the government that they would swing into action, if the State government failed to protect the endowment land. Sanjay alleged that local DCP had intentionally stopped at the sensitive area, and allegedly informed AIMIM party workers to create a “communal tension” like situation.

Sanjay alleged that AIMIM party workers raised anti-national slogans. He demanded the Chief Minister and Director-General of Police to suspend the DCP. He also alleged that the DCP disrespected the High Court order and implemented a lower court order. “We have been patient though the police provoked us. Had we not been so, the situation would have escalated,” he said.