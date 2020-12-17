STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bandi gives CM 24 hrs to protect temple land

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday gave a 24-hour ultimatum to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to protect an endowment land from encroachers.

Published: 17th December 2020 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Tension prevailed when BJP president Bandi Sanjay visited Dabeerpura police station on Wednesday, demanding the release of BJP karyakartas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday gave a 24-hour ultimatum to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to protect an endowment land from encroachers. He warned the government that they would swing into action, if the State government failed to protect the endowment land. Sanjay alleged that local DCP had intentionally stopped at the sensitive area, and allegedly informed AIMIM party workers to create a “communal tension” like situation.

Sanjay alleged that AIMIM party workers raised anti-national slogans. He demanded the Chief Minister and Director-General of Police to suspend the DCP. He also alleged that the DCP disrespected the High Court order and implemented a lower court order. “We have been patient though the police provoked us. Had we not been so, the situation would have escalated,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp