Centre, States must address needs of farmers: Venkaiah

The Vice President presented the Life Achievement Award to Prof. Sarvareddy Venkureddy, and the Krishi Ratna to Brigadier Pogula Ganesha.

Published: 17th December 2020 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu expressed hope that a reasonable solution will be found on the issues raised by agitating farmers since both the government and the farmers are willing to talk to each other. 

Speaking at an awards ceremony organised by the Rythu Nestham and Muppavarapu Foundation at the Swarna Bharat Trust at Muchintal in Hyderabad on Wednesday, he said that restriction-free marketing of farm produce has been a long-standing demand, which he himself had articulated several times.  

He referred to media reports on the demands of agitating farmers and the response of the representatives of the Central government and added that he saw possibility of a certain meeting ground. Naidu said that both the Centre and State governments should work as ‘Team India’ in addressing the needs of the farmers. He said that apart from ensuring remunerative prices, farmers should be provided with timely and affordable credit. 

Referring to a FAO report which cautioned about a food crisis in the coming times, Naidu remarked that if we support our farmers, India would not only be food secure, but would also be able to feed the world. The Vice President presented the Life Achievement Award to Prof. Sarvareddy Venkureddy, and the Krishi Ratna to Brigadier Pogula Ganesha.

