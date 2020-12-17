Cong leaders intensify lobbying for TPCC top post

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Restive Congress leaders who are in fray for the top post of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) are trying to grab the opportunity by knocking the doors of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi before they find someone else.

On Wednesday, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy went on a spree in the race to power corridors to seal his spot. He started his day by meeting Sonia Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence in Delhi. Later, he also met Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament during the Standing Committee meetings. Leaving nothing to chance, he also called on AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore and General Secretary KC Venugopal.

Meanwhile, Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy plausibly interacted with Rahul Gandhi over state party affairs.The two leaders projected themselves on how they would become an asset to the party if given the coveted post. After meeting Sonia Gandhi, Komatireddy said that he would abide by the party’s decision, come what may, while Revanth maintained a low profile.

Meanwhile, in an interesting development, the party high-command has called AICC secretary SA Sampath Kumar to help them with the process of selection of a new PCC chief.

Incidentally, the representatives of Congress Loyalist Forum leaders — Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Madhu Yashki — also in Delhi, are demanding the party to consider one among them, openly opposing Revanth Reddy’s candidature. Sources said the Congress party is mulling over appointing a “strategist” who would accommodate everybody.