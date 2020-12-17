DDs worth Rs 1.99 cr seized from accused official

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ACB officials on Wednesday seized `1.99 crore worth demand drafts (DDs) belonging to Devika Rani, former director of Insurance Medical Services (IMS) and an accused in the IMS fraud case.

According to officials, Devika and her family invested money in chit fund businesses in the form of DDs in Tamil Nadu and Telangana. During the ACB’s investigation into the IMS case, it was found that the accused was doing illegal money transactions.

Earlier, the ACB registered an illegal assets case against Devika and seized `4 crore and `2 crore in the form of DDs. The seized material was produced before the court.