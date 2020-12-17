STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health officials on hunt for 3-room vaccination setup

The State has already identified nearly 10,000 vaccinators who will be administering the vaccine.

Published: 17th December 2020 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 11:38 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: District Medical Health Officers (DMHOs) across the State will now have to deal with a mammoth task to find vaccination rooms in their respective districts ahead of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. As per the guidelines, instead of having a single vaccination room, as is the case for routine universal immunisation programs, the Covid-19 vaccine will need a three-room setup. 

Officials note that the first room will be for verification and enrolment of the beneficiary into the Covin app, the second would be for the actual vaccine administration to the beneficiaries and the third will be for the waiting area. The waiting area has been prescribed by the Government of India guidelines since post the administration of the vaccine, a 30-minute observation time has been mandated to watch out for symptoms. 

“Such three-room setups are rarely present in Anganwadis and PHC’s, especially in urban areas, where vaccination set up is all in one room. We are working with the municipal authorities and Panchayat officials to look for the spaces that can facilitate such a procedure,” said a DMHO official.

The district task force formed with Municipal, Panchayat officials have been tasked to finalise the same by month-end. While such spaces are available in schools and areas previously used as a polling booths, the officials do not want to overcrowd the space. “Presently, we have identified close to 30,000 beneficiaries from the health sector in the private and public setup from our district alone. The vaccination day timetable has to be scheduled and streamlined in a way that at no time more than four people are in the observation room,” said a DMHO official from another district. 

The State has already identified nearly 10,000 vaccinators who will be administering the vaccine. They are all from the Public Health Department and will be able to cover nearly 100 individuals per day.

33 cold chain vehicles for inter-dist transport 
The tricky issue of inter-district connectivity, however, is still not resolved. It is learnt that the State presently has only 16 cold chain vehicles for inter-district transport and the number will be increased to 33 for the initial stage. These vehicles will be crucial as the major storage areas are likely to be in erstwhile districts and the vaccine transportation to the hospitals in new districts will have to be managed by these vans. 

