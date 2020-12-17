Justice league

By Express News Service

TRS MLA citizenship row: HC directs Centre to file affidavit

Finding fault with the Central government for filing a memo instead of filing an affidavit regarding the citizenship row of TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh, Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to file a detailed affidavit with details obtained from the German embassy on the issue.

On November 18 this year, the court had directed the Centre to write to the German consulate regarding the status of the petitioner MLA on whether he is holding a German passport/citizenship, and to file an affidavit before the court. “I will give one last chance to the petitioner and the Ministry to file a sworn affidavit on the issue”, justice Challa Kodanda Ram told Assistant Solicitor General (ASG) N Rajeshwar Rao. In February this year, the ministry of home affairs informed the Court that Ramesh still holds a German passport.

The ASG, appearing for the Central government, submitted a memo stating that the petitioner still holds German citizenship. Petitioner’s counsel Y Rama Rao disputed this. The judge directed the ASG to file an affidavit instead of a memo and posted the matter to January 20 for further hearing.

Relief for State govt, SC stays order of Telangana HC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the order of Telangana High Court in issuing a contempt notice to the Director of Public Health for failure to implement the earlier order of the court directing him to conduct 50,000 Covid-19 tests on a daily basis and one lakh tests on a single day in a week.

The SC bench passed this interim order in the SLP filed by Telangana government challenging the suo motu contempt proceedings issued by the High Court. The Apex Court bench stayed the proceedings of the suo motu contempt case, and issued notices to respondents to respond in six weeks. Matter is expected to come up for hearing on January 29, 2021.

Farmhouse issue hearing in Jan

Refusing to pass any directions on the stay granted on the order passed by the National Green Tribunal with regard to alleged construction of a farmhouse in a prohibited zone under GO 111, a division bench of Telangana High Court said the case requires a final hearing, which needs to be a physical one. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, was dealing with the case filed by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao challenging the NGT order. The bench posted the matter to January 6, 2021 for final hearing.